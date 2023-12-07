Gautam Adani Says World's Largest Green Energy Park Is Group's Commitment To Atmanirbhar Bharat

Adani Group said on Thursday that its upcoming world's largest green energy park in the Rann of Kutch, and the solar and wind manufacturing ecosystem in Mundra, Gujarat, underlines its commitment to India's sustainable development goals.

"We are proud to play a crucial role in India's impressive strides in renewable energy as we build the world's largest green energy park," Gautam Adani, chairman of Adani Group, posted on X. "The monumental project in the challenging Rann of Kutch covers 726 square km and is visible even from space."

The project will generate 30 gigawatts of electricity that can power over 20-million or 2 crore homes. Adani Group is also creating one of the world's most extensive and integrated renewable energy manufacturing ecosystems for solar and wind projects in Mundra, he said.

"This marks a significant milestone in India's journey towards sustainable energy, underlining our commitment to the Solar Alliance and the Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative," Adani said.

In July, the chairman announced at Adani Green Energy Ltd.’s annual general meeting that they intend to build the Khavda renewable energy park faster than any project in their execution history. Adani highlighted the company’s record of commissioning the world's largest hybrid solar-wind project of 2.14 GW in Rajasthan.

On Dec. 5, the company raised $1.36 billion from a consortium of eight international banks to boost its construction financing pool to $3 billion. This is regarded as one of the largest project financing deals in Asia.

The proceeds from the green loan facility will be utilised to fund the development of the largest renewable energy park that is built in Khavda, it said.

The company has an operational capacity of 8 GW and has grown over 49% in the last one year. The company intends to produce the lowest cost electron at mass scale. Adani Group has a target to achieve 45 GW generation capacity by 2030.