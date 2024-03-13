Gautam Adani Says Resilience Defines Group's Comeback From Short Seller, Carmichael Setbacks
The Adani Group chairman recounted the recent challenges the conglomerate faced and how it stood strong as a case of resilience.
The Adani Group's recovery from a U.S.-based short seller's attack last year highlights the essence of bouncing back stronger and symbolises resilience, billionaire Gautam Adani said.
"Despite the efforts to shake our foundations, we stood firm, not just safeguarding our reputation but also ensuring we remained focused on our operations," Adani said at a private event.
The Adani Group made a comeback within a year of the Hindenburg report, recouping losses by securing new investors and relief from the Supreme Court of India.
He said resilience requires the ability to withstand criticism. "The higher you rise, the more you will need to prepare yourself to handle criticism," Adani said. "But instead of allowing it to deter progress, you must be willing to be misunderstood and yet stay resilient."
Adani cited the example of the Carmichael coal mine project in Australia and noted that, in a country known for its massive coal exports, the company faced formidable opposition from multiple groups that targeted its reputation.
"Some of it was political, some ideological and some just vindictive. Yet, it was my conviction in the project's critical role in augmenting India's energy security that drove my ambitions and willingness to take the criticism," he said. "For me, it was a testimony to the commitment of the Adani group to take India towards its energy security ambition."
Disclaimer: NDTV is a subsidiary of AMG Media Networks Ltd, an Adani Group Company.