Gautam Adani Says Resilience Defines Group's Comeback From Short Seller, Carmichael Setbacks

The Adani Group's recovery from a U.S.-based short seller's attack last year highlights the essence of bouncing back stronger and symbolises resilience, billionaire Gautam Adani said.

"Despite the efforts to shake our foundations, we stood firm, not just safeguarding our reputation but also ensuring we remained focused on our operations," Adani said at a private event.

The Adani Group made a comeback within a year of the Hindenburg report, recouping losses by securing new investors and relief from the Supreme Court of India.

He said resilience requires the ability to withstand criticism. "The higher you rise, the more you will need to prepare yourself to handle criticism," Adani said. "But instead of allowing it to deter progress, you must be willing to be misunderstood and yet stay resilient."