Gautam Adani Says Group's Port Operations To Be Carbon Neutral By 2025

Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani said on Friday that the conglomerate would set a national benchmark by being the only carbon-neutral port operations by 2025 and be net zero for Adani Ports & SEZ by 2040.

"Our climate-friendly transformation includes electrifying all cranes, switching all diesel-based Internal Transfer Vehicles to battery-based ITVs, and installing an additional 1000 MW of captive renewable capacity," Adani posted on X.

"Our dedication to protecting the environment is also reflected in our expanding mangrove plantations, aiming for a remarkable 5000 hectares by FY25," he said.

Adani said this is yet another step towards a greener future and further testament of the group's commitment to climate stewardship.