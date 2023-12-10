Gautam Adani Says Group Has Already Planted 29 Million Trees As Part Of Its 100-Million Pledge

NDTV ProfitBusiness NewsGautam Adani Says Group Has Already Planted 29 Million Trees As Part Of Its 100-Million Pledge
The conglomerate's commitment is in support of World Economic Forum's initiative to plant and conserve 1 trillion trees by 2030.

10 Dec 2023, 09:58 AM IST
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Gautam Adani, Chairman and Founder of Adani Group. (Photo: Adani Group)</p></div>
Gautam Adani, Chairman and Founder of Adani Group. (Photo: Adani Group)

Billionaire Gautam Adani said his conglomerate has already planted 29 million trees as part its pledge in support of World Economic Forum's initiative to plant and conserve 1 trillion trees by 2030.

"Of this global WEF pledge, we are committed to plant 100 million trees by 2030, one of the most ambitious pledges by an Indian corporate globally," the chairman of apples-to-airports group said in a post on X (formerly Twitter). That includes 37 million mangroves on India’s coast and 63 million inland.

The 1t.org initiative is a global movement to conserve, restore and grow a trillion trees by 2030 in support of the UN Decade on Ecosystem Restoration. It aims to slow down climate change by removing large amounts of carbon dioxide from the atmosphere, providing much-needed progress towards climate, biodiversity and sustainable development goals.

Degradation and loss of forests has destabilised natural systems on a scale unseen in human history, according to the 1t.org website. "We have already lost nearly half of the trees that existed before the onset of agriculture, and despite countless efforts, this loss continues to grow every year."

The 1t.org initiative seeks corporate action to reverse deforestation and reach the scale of change the planet needs.

