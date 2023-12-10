Gautam Adani Says Group Has Already Planted 29 Million Trees As Part Of Its 100-Million Pledge

The 1t.org initiative is a global movement to conserve, restore and grow a trillion trees by 2030 in support of the UN Decade on Ecosystem Restoration. It aims to slow down climate change by removing large amounts of carbon dioxide from the atmosphere, providing much-needed progress towards climate, biodiversity and sustainable development goals.

Degradation and loss of forests has destabilised natural systems on a scale unseen in human history, according to the 1t.org website. "We have already lost nearly half of the trees that existed before the onset of agriculture, and despite countless efforts, this loss continues to grow every year."

The 1t.org initiative seeks corporate action to reverse deforestation and reach the scale of change the planet needs.