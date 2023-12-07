Gautam Adani Says 90% Of Ambuja Cements, ACC Output Blended With Fly Ash, Slag

Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani said on Thursday that 90% of production at its cement units—Ambuja Cements Ltd. and ACC Ltd.—now recycles waste fly ash and slag.

The ports-to-power conglomerate is also planning to power 60% of its cement production with renewable sources by 2028, Adani posted on X.

"This significant shift not only enhances the environmental footprint of our cement but also marks a substantial step towards sustainability," he said. "This ambitious goal will establish us as a frontrunner in the global arena of sustainable cement production."