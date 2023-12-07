Gautam Adani Says 90% Of Ambuja Cements, ACC Output Blended With Fly Ash, Slag

NDTV ProfitBusiness NewsGautam Adani Says 90% Of Ambuja Cements, ACC Output Blended With Fly Ash, Slag
This significant shift marks a substantial step towards sustainability, he says.

07 Dec 2023, 09:03 AM IST
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Gautam Adani (Photo: BQ Prime)</p></div>
Gautam Adani (Photo: BQ Prime)

Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani said on Thursday that 90% of production at its cement units—Ambuja Cements Ltd. and ACC Ltd.—now recycles waste fly ash and slag.

The ports-to-power conglomerate is also planning to power 60% of its cement production with renewable sources by 2028, Adani posted on X.

"This significant shift not only enhances the environmental footprint of our cement but also marks a substantial step towards sustainability," he said. "This ambitious goal will establish us as a frontrunner in the global arena of sustainable cement production."

On Wednesday, Adani announced that Adani Electricity will provide 60% renewable electricity to Mumbai by 2027, setting a global record for a large city. He said Adani Electricity achieved a landmark by powering Mumbai entirely with 100% renewable energy.

Adani Green, the renewable energy arm of Adani Group, secured a loan facility of $1.36 billion from a consortium of eight international banks for its renewable energy park in Khadva, Gujarat.

The company was ranked the world's second-largest solar photovoltaic cell developer in the world, according to Mercom Capital Group's latest annual global report.

Disclaimer: AMG Media Networks Ltd. (AMNL) currently owns 49% stake in Quintillion Business Media Ltd. (QBML), the owner of BQ Prime Brand. AMNL has entered into an MOU to acquire the balance 51% stake in QBML. Post acquisition, QBML will become a wholly owned subsidiary of AMNL.

