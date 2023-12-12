Gautam Adani Says 45 GW Renewable Target Will Help Cut Annual Emissions By 80 Million Tonnes Of CO2

Billionaire Gautam Adani said his group’s commitment to achieve 45 gigawatts of renewable energy target by 2030 will help reduce emissions equivalent to greenhouse gasses produced by petrol cars driving 480 billion kilometres each year.

The initiative will help cut annual emissions by an amount equivalent to 80 million tonnes of CO2, Adani said in a post on X (formerly Twitter). “Additionally, leveraging one of the world's largest industrial clouds, powered by Google, will help reduce an extra 3 million tonnes of CO2 annually.”