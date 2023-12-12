Gautam Adani Says 45 GW Renewable Target Will Help Cut Annual Emissions By 80 Million Tonnes Of CO2
Billionaire Gautam Adani said his group’s commitment to achieve 45 gigawatts of renewable energy target by 2030 will help reduce emissions equivalent to greenhouse gasses produced by petrol cars driving 480 billion kilometres each year.
The initiative will help cut annual emissions by an amount equivalent to 80 million tonnes of CO2, Adani said in a post on X (formerly Twitter). “Additionally, leveraging one of the world's largest industrial clouds, powered by Google, will help reduce an extra 3 million tonnes of CO2 annually.”
Our commitment to achieving 45 GW of renewable energy by 2030 initiative will help cut annual emissions by an amount equivalent to 80 million tonnes of CO2.— Gautam Adani (@gautam_adani) December 12, 2023
- Reduction comparable to eliminating the emissions from petrol (gasoline) cars driving 480 billion kms each year!
-â¦ pic.twitter.com/zBArDZYhEd
Adani Green Energy Ltd. has 8.3 GW of operational renewable energy capacity and another 12.1 GW is either nearing construction or under execution, the PTI reported.
The target is to take this 20,434 MW to 45 GW by 2030. Adani Green Energy is looking to build roughly 3 GW of capacity to generate electricity from solar and wind energy every year.
France’s TotalEnergies holds a 19.7% stake in Adani Green. Recently US investment firm GQG Partners picked 6.8% and Qatar Investment Authority bought 2.8%.