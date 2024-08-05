Gautam Adani Reveals Succession Roadmap Planned A Decade Ago

Gautam Adani, chairman of the Adani Group, recently shared his succession strategy for his $213-billion business empire. Adani plans to retire at 70, setting the stage for a carefully planned transition to the next generation of leadership, he told Bloomberg.

The Indian billionaire discussed the significance of succession planning for long-term business sustainability. His succession plan was set in motion a decade ago, he revealed in the interview adding that the future of the Adani Group will rest in the hands of his sons, Karan and Jeet Adani, and their cousins, Pranav and Sagar Adani. Each will hold an equal stake in the family trust.

"My plan of succession started almost a decade ago and I gradually inducted our G2, Pranav, Karan, Sagar and now Jeet."