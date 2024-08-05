Gautam Adani Reveals Succession Roadmap Planned A Decade Ago
Gautam Adani, chairman of the Adani Group, recently shared his succession strategy for his $213-billion business empire. Adani plans to retire at 70, setting the stage for a carefully planned transition to the next generation of leadership, he told Bloomberg.
The Indian billionaire discussed the significance of succession planning for long-term business sustainability. His succession plan was set in motion a decade ago, he revealed in the interview adding that the future of the Adani Group will rest in the hands of his sons, Karan and Jeet Adani, and their cousins, Pranav and Sagar Adani. Each will hold an equal stake in the family trust.
"My plan of succession started almost a decade ago and I gradually inducted our G2, Pranav, Karan, Sagar and now Jeet."
Adani's sons and their cousins are already actively involved in key roles within the company. Karan Adani, managing director of Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd., oversees logistics and port operations. Jeet Adani, his younger son, manages the group's digital ventures and India’s largest private airport network. Pranav Adani leads the group's agro and oil sectors, while Sagar Adani focuses on the energy business and renewable energy projects.
Adani expressed confidence in his successors, noting their enthusiasm for growth and their readiness to work together. "I am happy that all of them are hungry for growth, which is not common in the second generation" he said. He emphasised the importance of their collaborative effort to ensure the continuity and success of the Adani legacy.
“Succession is very, very important for the business sustainability,” Adani told Bloomberg at the group’s Ahmedabad headquarters. "I left the choice to the second generation as the transition must be organic, gradual and very systematic," he added.
Disclaimer: NDTV Profit is a subsidiary of AMG Media Networks Limited, an Adani Group Company.