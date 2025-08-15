Gautam Adani Reiterates Commitment To Atmanirbhar Bharat On Independence Day

Gautam Adani, Chairman of the Adani Group, on Friday reaffirmed his commitment towards 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' via his infrastrucutre and trade projects.

In his Independence Day message on the social media platform 'X', the billionaire industrialist put up a brief video, displaying the Adani Group's contributions to the aformentioned vision of 'self-reliant India'.

"Wishing all Indians a happy 79th Independence Day! On this day, let us renew our pledge to our freedom, forged by the indomitable spirit of 'Atmanirbharta' - the spirit to innovate, to discover, to build," Gautam Adani said.