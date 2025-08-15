Gautam Adani Reiterates Commitment To Atmanirbhar Bharat On Independence Day
The billionaire industrialist put up a brief video, displaying the Adani Group's contributions to the aformentioned vision of 'self-reliant India'.
Gautam Adani, Chairman of the Adani Group, on Friday reaffirmed his commitment towards 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' via his infrastrucutre and trade projects.
In his Independence Day message on the social media platform 'X', the billionaire industrialist put up a brief video, displaying the Adani Group's contributions to the aformentioned vision of 'self-reliant India'.
"Wishing all Indians a happy 79th Independence Day! On this day, let us renew our pledge to our freedom, forged by the indomitable spirit of 'Atmanirbharta' - the spirit to innovate, to discover, to build," Gautam Adani said.
ALSO READ
Adani Family Tops Most Valuable First-Generation Indian Family Businesses For Second Year Running
Wishing all Indians a happy 79th Independence Day! On this day, let us renew our pledge to our freedom, forged by the indomitable spirit of Atmanirbharta â the spirit to innovate, to discover, to build. From mighty bridges to modern ports, from our laboratories to our skies, mayâ¦ pic.twitter.com/g0Tnl07VVn— Gautam Adani (@gautam_adani) August 15, 2025
"From mighty bridges to modern ports, from our laboratories to our skies, may science, research and technology light India's path. In unity and ingenuity, our nation stands unshakeable. Jai Hind!" he added.
Recent examples include Adani Airports planning to invest Rs 20,000 crore in cityside infrastructure in its airports portfolio, with upto 70% of the capital allotted for developments at Mumbai and Navi Mumbai airports. The move is part of a its strategy to expand its non-aeronautical revenue base, according to a report from The Economic Times.
Another examples pertains to Adani Power setting up a 2,400 MW ultra-supercritical power plant at Pirpainti village in Bhagalpur district of Bihar for an investment of up to $3 billion and supplying the entire net capacity of 2,274 MW to Bihar Utilities.
Disclaimer: NDTV is a subsidiary of AMG Media Networks Ltd, an Adani Group Company.