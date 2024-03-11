Gautam Adani, Qualcomm's Cristiano Amon Discuss India's Potential In Chips, AI
Gautam Adani on Monday meets Cristiano R. Amon, the President and Chief Executive Officer of Qualcomm Ltd. Adani said he is excited for Qualcomm's plans in India.
Billionaire Gautam Adani met Cristiano R. Amon, the president and Chief Executive Officer of Qualcomm Ltd. to discuss India's potential on semiconductors, artificial intelligence and technology.
"Exciting to hear about his plans and commitment to India's potential!" Gautam Adani, chairman of Adani Group, said in a post on social media platform X. It was inspiring to hear Amon's vision for semiconductors, AI, mobility and edge appliances across different markets, he said.
Great meeting with Qualcomm CEO @cristianoamon & his leaders! Inspiring to hear his vision for semiconductors, AI, mobility, edge appliances and much more across different markets. Exciting to hear about his plans and commitment to India's potential! pic.twitter.com/g20X6iHhDU— Gautam Adani (@gautam_adani) March 11, 2024
Amon is expected to inaugurate the new design centre at Ramanujan IT City in Chennai on March 14. The new centre was announced during the Tamil Nadu Global Investors Meet that took place in January. The company had proposed to invest Rs 177.3 crore for developing the new centre will specialise in wireless connectivity solutions, with a focus on innovations that complement Wi-Fi technologies.
The new centre is expected to create jobs for up to 1,600 skilled professionals in Chennai.
Last week, India's government approved proposals to set up three semiconductor plants to position itself as an international powerhouse in chip manufacturing. The approved semiconductor plants also include a mega fab by Tata Group, at a cumulative investment of Rs 1.26 lakh crore. As per the announcements, Tata Electronics Pvt. will set up a semiconductor fab in partnership with Taiwan's Powerchip Semiconductor Manufacturing Corp. at Dholera's special industrial region in Gujarat.
India is looking to woo global and domestic chip makers to establish production base in India with a multi-billion-dollar incentive scheme.
Disclaimer: NDTV is a subsidiary of AMG Media Networks Limited, an Adani Group Company.