Gautam Adani, Qualcomm's Cristiano Amon Discuss India's Potential In Chips, AI

Amon is expected to inaugurate the new design centre at Ramanujan IT City in Chennai on March 14. The new centre was announced during the Tamil Nadu Global Investors Meet that took place in January. The company had proposed to invest Rs 177.3 crore for developing the new centre will specialise in wireless connectivity solutions, with a focus on innovations that complement Wi-Fi technologies.

The new centre is expected to create jobs for up to 1,600 skilled professionals in Chennai.

Last week, India's government approved proposals to set up three semiconductor plants to position itself as an international powerhouse in chip manufacturing. The approved semiconductor plants also include a mega fab by Tata Group, at a cumulative investment of Rs 1.26 lakh crore. As per the announcements, Tata Electronics Pvt. will set up a semiconductor fab in partnership with Taiwan's Powerchip Semiconductor Manufacturing Corp. at Dholera's special industrial region in Gujarat.

India is looking to woo global and domestic chip makers to establish production base in India with a multi-billion-dollar incentive scheme.