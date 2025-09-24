Gautam Adani Promises To Further Strengthen Governance Standards — Key Highlights From Letter To Shareholders
In his letter to the shareholders, Adani noted that, looking ahead the Group will further accelerate innovation and sustainability, setting benchmarks not just in India but globally.
Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani on Wednesday promised to further strengthen governance standards that inspires confidence across markets and regulators.
He further added, that the company will double down on nation building, investing in infrastructure that powers India’s long term growth story.
Adani's letter to shareholders comes after the Securities and Exchange Board of India delivered a resounding and unequivocal verdict dismissing the allegations against the company last week.
Here are the key highlights from Adani's letter:
With SEBI’s clear and final word, truth has prevailed or like we had always said Satyamev Jayate.
"What was meant to weaken us has instead strengthened the very core of our foundations," he added.
Adani further added that, this is moment is more than a regulatory clearance, it is a powerful validation of the transparency, governance and purpose with which your company has always operated. And the truest evidence of our resilience lies not in words, but in performance over this period.
Adani thanked the company's investors, lenders, suppliers and partners for standing even as the storm raged. "Even as the storm raged, I remained acutely aware of the anxiety it created for our investors, lenders, suppliers and partners," he wrote in the letter.
"It was your trust that steadied us, your patience that sustained us and your belief that emboldened us. For this extraordinary support, I am profoundly grateful," he added.
Adani noted that, let this moment not merely restore confidence. "Let it reaffirm what your company stands for - resilience in adversity, integrity in action and an unyielding commitment to building a brighter future for India and the world," he added.
The Adani Group Chairman highlighted, that at the same time, we delivered transformative projects that have reshaped India’s infrastructure landscape and strengthened its global standing.
I close with the timeless words of Shri Sohan Lal Dwivedi, which capture the spirit that defines our journey:
“The boat that fears the waves can never reach the shore, But those who keep on trying will win forevermore....”
"With renewed confidence and gratitude, I look forward to, together, writing the next and best chapters of our growth story and building a future worthy of India’s aspirations," he concluded.
Disclaimer: NDTV is a subsidiary of AMG Media Networks Ltd, an Adani Group Company.