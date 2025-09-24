Gautam Adani Promises To Further Strengthen Governance Standards — Key Highlights From Letter To Shareholders

Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani on Wednesday promised to further strengthen governance standards that inspires confidence across markets and regulators.

In his letter to the shareholders, Adani noted that, looking ahead the Group will further accelerate innovation and sustainability, setting benchmarks not just in India but globally.

He further added, that the company will double down on nation building, investing in infrastructure that powers India’s long term growth story.

Adani's letter to shareholders comes after the Securities and Exchange Board of India delivered a resounding and unequivocal verdict dismissing the allegations against the company last week.

Here are the key highlights from Adani's letter: