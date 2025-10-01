Gautam Adani Meets Differently-Abled Colleagues, Women Staff Ahead At Navi Mumbai International Airport

Adani Group Chairperson Gautam Adani visited Navi Mumbai International Airport on Tuesday met differently-abled colleagues, construction workers, women staff, engineers, artisans, fire fighters and the guards who helped bring the airport's vision to life.

"Ahead of the inauguration of Navi Mumbai International Airport on 8 Oct, I met with our differently-abled colleagues, construction workers, women staff, engineers, artisans, fire fighters and the guards who helped bring this vision to life," he posted.

"His visit was to inspect the site ahead of its inauguration on Oct. 8. During his visit to the airport. In a post on X, Adani shared a video from his visit to the airport. I felt the pulse of a living wonder - a monument shaped by thousands of hands and hearts," he wrote.

Adani shared, "When millions of flights take to the skies and billions walk through these halls, the spirit of these people will echo through every takeoff and every step - and to them, I offer my deepest gratitude. Jai Hind."