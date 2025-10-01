Gautam Adani Meets Differently-Abled Colleagues, Women Staff Ahead At Navi Mumbai International Airport
The Navi Mumbai International Airport or NMIA will be inaugurated during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit on Oct. 8-9.
Adani Group Chairperson Gautam Adani visited Navi Mumbai International Airport on Tuesday met differently-abled colleagues, construction workers, women staff, engineers, artisans, fire fighters and the guards who helped bring the airport's vision to life.
"Ahead of the inauguration of Navi Mumbai International Airport on 8 Oct, I met with our differently-abled colleagues, construction workers, women staff, engineers, artisans, fire fighters and the guards who helped bring this vision to life," he posted.
"His visit was to inspect the site ahead of its inauguration on Oct. 8. During his visit to the airport. In a post on X, Adani shared a video from his visit to the airport. I felt the pulse of a living wonder - a monument shaped by thousands of hands and hearts," he wrote.
Adani shared, "When millions of flights take to the skies and billions walk through these halls, the spirit of these people will echo through every takeoff and every step - and to them, I offer my deepest gratitude. Jai Hind."
Ahead of the inauguration of Navi Mumbai International Airport on 8 Oct, I met with our differently-abled colleagues, construction workers, women staff, engineers, artisans, fire fighters and the guards who helped bring this vision to life. I felt the pulse of a living wonder - aâ¦ pic.twitter.com/Uj7Ikue7vM— Gautam Adani (@gautam_adani) October 1, 2025
The Navi Mumbai International Airport or NMIA will be inaugurated during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit on Oct. 8-9, according to Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.
Earlier on Tuesday, Navi Mumbai International Airport secured an Aerodrome Licence for public use from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation. The licence authorises the airport to be used as a regular place of landing and departure for aircraft, marking significant progress towards its operational readiness, as per a statement.
The greenfield Navi Mumbai International airport is being built in five phases, with the launch phase expected to accommodate 20 million passengers per annum (MPPA) and handle 0.5 million metric tons (MMT) of cargo, as per a release. Upon full completion, NMIA will have the capacity to serve 90 MPPA and handle 3.2 MMT of cargo annually.
The Navi Mumbai International Airport is located near Ulwe and Panvel. It will be a twin-airport model akin to Dubai’s DXB–DWC, London’s Heathrow–Gatwick, and New York’s JFK–Newark pairs.