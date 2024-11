Gautam Adani Meets Ambassadors From EU, Belgium, Denmark, Germany To Strengthen Energy Partnerships

Billionaire Gautam Adani hosted ambassadors from the EU, Belgium, Denmark, and Germany at the Adani Group office on Tuesday. The meeting focused on fostering global partnerships to support India's energy transition and boost the hydrogen ecosystem.

The ambassadors also visited key Adani Group facilities, including the world's largest renewable energy park in Khavda, Gujarat, and India's largest port and industrial hub in Mundra. The discussions were centered on collaboration to accelerate India's sustainable development goals.

Mundra is home to India's largest port and the biggest special economic zone, while Khavda in Kutch is transformed into the world’s biggest renewable energy installation, spanning several hundred square kilometres.

The chairman of the Adani Group wrote about his meeting the ambassadors in a post on social media platform X.

"It was a privilege to host the ambassadors from the EU, Belgium, Denmark and Germany at our office," Adani shared. "I deeply appreciate their visit to the world's largest renewable energy park in Khavda, Gujarat, and India's largest port, logistics and industrial hub in Mundra."

"Our discussions were truly insightful, focusing on strengthening global partnerships to drive India’s energy transition and accelerate the hydrogen ecosystem," he said.