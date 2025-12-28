Gautam Adani Inaugurates AI Centre In Baramati, Calls It Symbol of Transformation
Industrialist Gautam Adani on Saturday said Baramati stands as “a symbol of a transformation” as he inaugurated a new Artificial Intelligence Centre in the region, calling the moment a leap forward for India’s technological ambitions.
Speaking at the event, Adani credited veteran leader Sharad Pawar for shaping Baramati’s journey and influencing India’s agricultural direction over several decades.
“I have been blessed to know Sharad Pawar‑ji for more than three decades,” he said. “He has been a mentor to me. He shaped the nation’s agricultural policy, and leaders like him remind us that politics is not only about slogans.”
India at the AI Turning Point
Framing the inauguration as part of a broader national transition, Adani said human progress “does not move in a straight line, but in leaps,” comparing the rise of AI to previous industrial revolutions.
He noted that each major technological shift expanded, rather than eliminated, employment.
Citing how digital platforms have altered local commerce, he added, “Paytm and PhonePe transformed every kirana store into a financial node. Now AI is set to become the fourth foundation.”
According to him, India’s farmers stand to benefit significantly as a farmer will no longer be just a cultivator but a one‑person enterprise.
‘Baramati Is Bharat’s Living Blueprint’
Adani credited Baramati for evolving into a “living blueprint” for India’s development model and stressed the need for technological sovereignty.
“Growth without sovereignty creates dependence,” he cautioned. “If Bharat does not build its own AI models, its market will be extracted and trained by others. The AI future is not something that will automatically arrive in Bharat.”
Energy, Data and National Power
Highlighting the infrastructure needed for AI, the business leader emphasised that “AI depends on a data centre, and a data centre depends on energy.”
He claimed the Adani Group’s integrated strategy has made it “the fastest growing data centre platform” in the country and pointed out that it has built “the largest solar manufacturing plant in Bharat.”
Adani framed the AI race as a global struggle for influence.
“AI is no longer just a technology race; it is a contest for global dominance. Mastery over AI in the years ahead will be the greatest source of power and national freedom,” he said.
