Gautam Adani Inaugurates AI Centre In Baramati, Calls It Symbol of Transformation

Industrialist Gautam Adani on Saturday said Baramati stands as “a symbol of a transformation” as he inaugurated a new Artificial Intelligence Centre in the region, calling the moment a leap forward for India’s technological ambitions.

Speaking at the event, Adani credited veteran leader Sharad Pawar for shaping Baramati’s journey and influencing India’s agricultural direction over several decades.

“I have been blessed to know Sharad Pawar‑ji for more than three decades,” he said. “He has been a mentor to me. He shaped the nation’s agricultural policy, and leaders like him remind us that politics is not only about slogans.”