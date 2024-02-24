Gautam Adani Hints At Future Collaborations With Uber After Chat With CEO

The meeting came as India's green and renewable energy sector is growing rapidly, setting the stage for the growth in adoption of electric vehicles.

The Adani Group has committed to invest an estimated $100 billion into India’s green energy transition over the next 10 years, with plans to scale up to 10 GW of solar manufacturing capacity by 2027.

“India is on the cusp of becoming a global leader in renewable energy and Adani Green Energy is in the vanguard of this revolution,” he said last December.

Adani Green Energy in December announced that the promoters of the company will infuse Rs 9,350 crore into it through preferential issuance of warrants at a price of Rs 1,480.75 per share.

"This investment by the Adani family underscores our commitment not only to making our nation’s clean energy dream a reality but also to an equitable energy transition where we phase down traditional power sources while simultaneously phasing up green, affordable alternatives to fuel our accelerating growth and development plans,” said Gautam Adani.

Meanwhile, Uber is is in the process of replacing its fleet with electric vehicles across the globe, including in India. Earlier this month, the ride-hailing platform said its eco-friendly, global EV service, called Uber Green, is now available in Delhi.

On Thursday, Uber signed a deal with government-backed Open Network for Digital Commerce to explore an integration with the network to expand the range of mobility offerings on the Uber app.

Khosrowshahi, during his visit to India, also met with Union Minister Piyush Goyal in New Delhi and discussed initiatives to enable sustainable and digitally-enabled transportation.

Besides, he met Minister of External Affairs S Jaishankar on Friday. The minister said it was encouraging to hear Khosrowshahi's optimism on doing business in India, in a post on X.