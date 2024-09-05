Gautam Adani Highlights Leadership Resilience During Hindenburg Attack

Over the years, Adani Group has assembled a set of leaders who dare to repeatedly venture into the unknown, said billionaire Gautam Adani at a Teachers' Day event in Mumbai's Jai Hind College. "Even in the face of unprecedented challenges, it is their guts that inspire others to rise. This form of leadership is the very essence of what defines the Adani Group," he said.

Addressing the college students, Gautam Adani highlighted the short-selling attack, which was initiated from abroad.

"This was not a typical financial strike. It was a dual assault, targeting our financial stability and pulling us into a political storm. It was a calculated move, timed just days before the close of our follow-on public offer and designed to cause maximum damage and further amplified by certain media with vested interests," he said.

Adani mentioned that in the middle of all this turbulence, we (Adani Group) made an extraordinary decision. "After successfully raising Rs 20,000 crore through India’s largest-ever FPO, we decided to return the proceeds as a sign of commitment to the values we hold."

The business tycoon also emphasised that Adani Group raised several thousand crores from various sources and proactively reduced their debt to Ebitda ratio to below 2.5 times. "An unmatched number even for the strongest of infrastructure companies across the world."