Gautam Adani Accelerates On Forbes Rich List Adding $48 Billion To His Fortune

Gautam Adani, chairman of the Adani Group, has seen a remarkable surge in his net worth, adding $48 billion to reach a total of $116 billion. This increase marks a 70.5% rise from the previous year, making him one of the top gainers in wealth addition on Forbes India rich list.

Adani’s resurgence follows a significant recovery after the fallout of last year’s short-selling hit by Hindenburg Research. His strategic moves, including appointing family members to key positions within his business, have been pivotal in this turnaround, according to Forbes.

The 2024 Forbes list indicates that the collective wealth of India’s 100 richest individuals has surpassed the trillion-dollar mark for the first time, rising 40% to $1.1 trillion from $799 billion last year. This increase has been fueled by a booming bull market, with India’s benchmark BSE Sensex soaring 30% since the last wealth measurements.