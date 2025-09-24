Gates Foundation Partners With Indian Drugmakers To Speed Rollout Of $40 HIV Shot

A twice-yearly injection described as the most promising HIV prevention tool in decades is poised to reach millions more people, with new generic versions priced at about $40 per patient per year.

The Gates Foundation and Indian drugmaker Hetero Labs Ltd. are among the groups moving to produce the medication, lenacapavir, which Gilead Sciences Inc. sells in the US for a list price of more than $28,000 annually under the brand name Yeztugo.

Another Indian manufacturer, Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd., is also stepping in, partnering with Unitaid, the Clinton Health Access Initiative, and Wits RHI to expand supply. Together, these moves will likely accelerate global momentum to make the injection available to millions of people most at risk of HIV.

Despite decades of progress, HIV remains a persistent threat. Antiretroviral therapy has turned the virus into a manageable condition, and daily PrEP pills allow people to protect themselves before exposure, yet 1.3 million new infections occurred last year. Two-thirds of those living with HIV are in Africa, where prevention tools remain scarce.

Lenacapavir’s appeal lies in its durability and discretion: a single injection offers protection for six months, a breakthrough especially for women who often face obstacles in negotiating condom use or daily pill-taking.