Garware Technical Fibres Exploring $20-Million Acquisition In Europe, Says CMD

Garware Technical Fibres Ltd. is actively on the lookout for an overseas acquisition worth about $20 million, said Chairman and Managing Director Vayu Garware.

The top executive, speaking to NDTV Profit, said that since it will be the company's first ever acquisition, the size may not be big.

“We will continue to look at the opportunities of M&As (mergers and acquisitions). Size will not initially be very large. We're looking at the $20-million range. It's very easy for us to digest,” he said.