Gargi Pal Decodes Impact Of Trump's Victory & Why You Should Invest In India
Gargi Pal Decodes Impact Of Trump's Victory & Why You Should Invest In India

Gargi Pal Chaudhuri, Managing Director, Chief Investment and Portfolio Strategist, BlackRock discusses the impact of Trump's victory and it's impact on emerging markets and the Fed rate cut. She also sheds light on why she advises to bet on India. Watch the full conversation here. #trump #indiastockmarket #stockmarket

19 Nov 2024, 02:18 PM IST
