Garden Reach Shipbuilders Expects To End Fiscal With Rs 25,000-Crore Order Book

Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers' Chairman and Managing Director, Commodore (Retired) PR Hari expects the company's order book to touch Rs 25,000 crore by the end of the current fiscal, on the back of the new order flows.

Commodore Hari told NDTV Profit that the company’s current order book stands at Rs 24,221 crore and added that the company expects to win two more orders over the next 3–4 months.

“In the next 3–4 months, we expect to sign two more contracts, including three multipurpose research vessels with a European client and two coastal research vessels with the Geological Survey of India,” he said.