Garden Reach Shipbuilders Expects Margins To Improve With Rising Exports, Better Efficiency

Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers Ltd. expects the next couple of quarters to bring about a positive shift in its profit margins, according to Chairman and Managing Director PR Hari.

Amid a recent dip in margins, Hari, in a televised interview to NDTV Profit, expressed confidence about a reversal, citing several favourable factors, including improved exports, operational efficiency, and the maturity of key projects.

Hari noted that while the company's first-quarter results were promising—with a 14% increase in Profit After Tax—there was a slight decline in margins. He explained that margins could fluctuate from quarter to quarter, but the overall trajectory was expected to be upward. “Margins may dip occasionally, but they will catch up, especially as we progress with our significant shipbuilding projects,” Hari said.