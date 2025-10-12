Gap Between Telcos' Network Expenditure, Revenue Continues To Widen Beyond Rs 10,000 Crore: COAI

"Earlier, the gap until 2024 for infrastructure development and revenue received from tariffs was around Rs 10,000 crore. Now it has started increasing even further. Our cost of rolling out networks should be reduced by a reduction in the price of spectrum, levies etc.

The Centre has come out with a very good ROW policy. It is a different matter that many people have not yet fallen in line and are still charging extremely high," Kochhar said.