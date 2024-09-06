Ganesh Chaturthi 2024 Bank Holiday: Are Banks Open Or Closed On September 7?

Ganesh Chaturthi which marks the beginning of the 10-day festival celebrating Lord Ganesha falls on September 7 this year. The festival is marked by the installation of clay idols of Lord Ganesha, both at homes and in large, public spaces known as 'pandals'.

As the festival is celebrated across many parts of India, banks in certain states and cities will remain closed on this day. According to the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) holiday calendar, September 7 will be a bank holiday in the following regions:

Ahmedabad (Gujarat)

Belapur, Nagpur, and Mumbai (Maharashtra)

Bengaluru (Karnataka)

Bhubaneswar (Odisha)

Chennai (Tamil Nadu)

Hyderabad (Telangana and Andhra Pradesh)

Panaji (Goa)

This holiday is observed in honour of Ganesh Chaturthi as well as other regional festivals, including Samvatsari (Chaturthi Paksha), Varasiddhi Vinayaka Vrata, and Vinayakar Chathurthi.

Although banks in these areas will be closed, customers can still use online banking services, including mobile and internet banking, without any interruptions.

According to RBI rules, bank holidays fall into three categories:

Negotiable Instruments Act Negotiable Instruments Act and Real-Time Gross Settlement (RTGS) Holiday Banks' Closing of Accounts

While banks remain shut, essential online banking facilities will continue to operate, ensuring that citizens can carry out transactions without disruption during the holiday.