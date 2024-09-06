Ganesh Chaturthi 2024 Bank Holiday: Are Banks Open Or Closed On September 7?
The Ganesh festival is celebrated across Maharashtra on a large scale. This year, this 10-day cultural extravaganza will begin on September 7.
Ganesh Chaturthi which marks the beginning of the 10-day festival celebrating Lord Ganesha falls on September 7 this year. The festival is marked by the installation of clay idols of Lord Ganesha, both at homes and in large, public spaces known as 'pandals'.
As the festival is celebrated across many parts of India, banks in certain states and cities will remain closed on this day. According to the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) holiday calendar, September 7 will be a bank holiday in the following regions:
Ahmedabad (Gujarat)
Belapur, Nagpur, and Mumbai (Maharashtra)
Bengaluru (Karnataka)
Bhubaneswar (Odisha)
Chennai (Tamil Nadu)
Hyderabad (Telangana and Andhra Pradesh)
Panaji (Goa)
This holiday is observed in honour of Ganesh Chaturthi as well as other regional festivals, including Samvatsari (Chaturthi Paksha), Varasiddhi Vinayaka Vrata, and Vinayakar Chathurthi.
Although banks in these areas will be closed, customers can still use online banking services, including mobile and internet banking, without any interruptions.
According to RBI rules, bank holidays fall into three categories:
Negotiable Instruments Act
Negotiable Instruments Act and Real-Time Gross Settlement (RTGS) Holiday
Banks' Closing of Accounts
While banks remain shut, essential online banking facilities will continue to operate, ensuring that citizens can carry out transactions without disruption during the holiday.
Bank Holidays in September
Banks will be closed for a total of 15 days in September, inclusive of second and fourth Saturdays, according to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).
Forthcoming bank holidays slated in the month are as follows:
September 8, Sunday: Banks will be closed.
September 14, Saturday: Karma Puja/First Onam – Banks in Kerala and Jharkhand will be closed.
September 15, Sunday: Banks will be closed.
September 16, Monday: Milad-un-Nabi or Id-e-Milad (Birthday of Prophet Mohammad) (Bara Vafat) – Banks in Gujarat, Mizoram, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Uttarakhand, Hyderabad, Manipur, Kerala, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Jharkhand, Jammu and Kashmir will be closed.
September 17, Tuesday: Indrajatra/Id-e-Milad (Milad-Un-Nabi) – Banks in Sikkim and Chhattisgarh will be closed.
September 18, Wednesday: Pang-Lhabsol – Banks in Sikkim will be closed.
September 20, Friday: Friday following Eid-i-Milad-ul-Nabi – Banks in Jammu and Kashmir will be closed.
September 21, Saturday: Sree Narayana Guru Samadhi Day – Banks in Kerala will be closed.
September 22, Sunday: Banks will be closed.
September 23, Monday: Birthday of Maharaja Hari Singh Ji – Banks in Jammu and Kashmir will be closed.
September 28, Saturday: Banks will be closed on the fourth Saturday.
September 29, Sunday: Banks will be closed.