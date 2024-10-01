Gandhi Jayanti Bank Holiday 2024: Are Banks Open Or Closed On October 2?
Check if banks are open or closed on Gandhi Jayanti, October 2, and plan your banking activities accordingly.
Banks across the country, both private and public sector, will remain closed on October 2, Gandhi Jayanti, a national holiday dedicated to honouring Mahatma Gandhi, the father of the nation.
Customers are encouraged to plan ahead for their banking needs, ensuring they complete essential transactions before the holiday. This includes withdrawing cash, paying bills, or initiating fund transfers.
While bank branches will be closed, digital banking services will still be accessible. Customers can use mobile banking apps and online platforms for transactions such as checking balances and making payments, although some services may be limited. Automated teller machines (ATMs) will remain operational, allowing customers to withdraw cash.
Banks will reopen on October 3, and any transactions initiated on Gandhi Jayanti could experience delays. Planning ahead can help avoid inconveniences.
October 2024 Bank Holidays
According to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), banks will be closed for a total of 15 days in October 2024. This includes 11 official holidays under the Negotiable Instruments Act, as well as the usual closures on the second and fourth Saturdays and Sundays of the month.
International Day Of Non-Violence
The United Nations has recognised Mahatma Gandhi's birthday as the International Day of Non-Violence.
According to General Assembly resolution A/RES/61/271 of 15 June 2007, which established the commemoration, the International Day is an occasion to "disseminate the message of non-violence, including through education and public awareness".
The resolution reaffirms "the universal relevance of the principle of non-violence" and the desire "to secure a culture of peace, tolerance, understanding and non-violence".