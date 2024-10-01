Gandhi Jayanti Bank Holiday 2024: Are Banks Open Or Closed On October 2?

Banks across the country, both private and public sector, will remain closed on October 2, Gandhi Jayanti, a national holiday dedicated to honouring Mahatma Gandhi, the father of the nation.

Customers are encouraged to plan ahead for their banking needs, ensuring they complete essential transactions before the holiday. This includes withdrawing cash, paying bills, or initiating fund transfers.

While bank branches will be closed, digital banking services will still be accessible. Customers can use mobile banking apps and online platforms for transactions such as checking balances and making payments, although some services may be limited. Automated teller machines (ATMs) will remain operational, allowing customers to withdraw cash.

Banks will reopen on October 3, and any transactions initiated on Gandhi Jayanti could experience delays. Planning ahead can help avoid inconveniences.