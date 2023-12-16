Gandhar Oil Refinery Sees Q2 Profit Fall 11.3% Sequentially

Gandhar Oil Refinery (India) Ltd, one of the newest entrants to the Indian stock markets reported an 11.3% sequential decline in its net profit for the quarter ended September 30 on the back of a drop in its topline and a contraction in operating profit margins.

The producer of white oils reported a profit after tax for the second quarter at Rs 48.1 crore, down from Rs 54.2 crore in the previous quarter.

The company's revenue during the quarter declined around 6.5% to Rs 1,000.9 crore. The EBITDA margins declined on a sequential basis to 7.59% from 7.86%. Raw material costs may have been a factor in the contraction of the margins, with the cost of materials consumed rising over 2% sequentially despite the decline in revenue.

Shares of the company debuted at Rs 298 a share on the National Stock Exchange at the end of November and have since then climbed to Rs 309, 82.8% higher than the IPO price.