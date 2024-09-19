Gaming, Animation Industry Lauds Government's Plan For AVGC-XR Institute In Mumbai

The Union Cabinet on Wednesday cleared the establishment of a National Centre of Excellence for Animation, Visual Effects, Gaming, Comics, and Extended Reality.

The institute will be set up as a Section 8 company under the Companies Act, 2013, meaning that it will be a not-for-profit institution.

The proposed NCoE will be set up in Mumbai, Maharashtra, and was a part of the recommendations by a government-constituted task force on AVGC-XR in 2022.

It will offer specialised training- and -learning programs in the field, apart from being a research and development hub for computer science, engineering, design, and art, fields that are closely allied with animation and gaming.

"Films like RRR, Baahubali, The Lion King, and Avatar have demonstrated the immense potential of animation and immersive technology. India’s animation, visual effects, gaming, and comics sectors are poised for explosive growth, with vast opportunities for employment and innovation," Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said.

The institute will also provide impetus to the government's aim of creating homegrown intellectual properties. It will tentatively be called the Indian Institute for Immersive Creators.