Gaming, Animation Industry Lauds Government's Plan For AVGC-XR Institute In Mumbai
The Union Cabinet on Wednesday cleared the establishment of a National Centre of Excellence for Animation, Visual Effects, Gaming, Comics, and Extended Reality.
The institute will be set up as a Section 8 company under the Companies Act, 2013, meaning that it will be a not-for-profit institution.
The proposed NCoE will be set up in Mumbai, Maharashtra, and was a part of the recommendations by a government-constituted task force on AVGC-XR in 2022.
It will offer specialised training- and -learning programs in the field, apart from being a research and development hub for computer science, engineering, design, and art, fields that are closely allied with animation and gaming.
"Films like RRR, Baahubali, The Lion King, and Avatar have demonstrated the immense potential of animation and immersive technology. India’s animation, visual effects, gaming, and comics sectors are poised for explosive growth, with vast opportunities for employment and innovation," Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said.
The institute will also provide impetus to the government's aim of creating homegrown intellectual properties. It will tentatively be called the Indian Institute for Immersive Creators.
Prominent gaming streamer Animesh Agarwal, who goes by the name 8Bit Thug, said the institute will mark the next step in supporting "development of Made-in-India game titles for the global audience."
The NCoE primarily aligns with the interests and career aspirations of the Gen-Z demographic, expanding career opportunities in the AVGC-XR sector, he added.
"The NCoE will act as a beacon for both amateurs and professionals of the industry to learn and sharpen their craft. The amalgamation of multiple sectors like animation, VFX, gaming, comics, and more will be extremely beneficial for the industry as all of these sectors synergise exceptionally well," according to Akshat Rathee, co-founder at NODWIN Gaming, which is a part of listed giant Nazara Technologies Ltd.
"One of the most promising frontiers lies in gaming and XR, as it will redefine entertainment and engagement. The NCoE will act as a beacon for India’s journey into IP creation, helping game developers tap into advanced technology to produce immersive, world-class experiences that will be game-changers on the global stage," said Roland Landers, chief executive officer at the All India Gaming Federation.