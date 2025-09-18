Gameskraft To Sack 120 'Krafters' Amid Real Money Gaming Ban: What's In Store For Employees?

Online gaming firm Gameskraft on Thursday said it is laying off 120 employees to initiate a company-wide restructuring, post the passage of the Online Gaming Bill, 2025. In a statement, the company said, "The implications of this legislation are complex, far-reaching, and have had an immediate and profound impact on the sector and Gameskraft."

"The current regulatory landscape has made us completely stop our business and has left us with no choice but to initiate a company-wide restructuring. After careful deliberation, as part of this restructuring, we will be, as of now, letting go of about 120 Krafters across teams and functions, a decision we make with a very heavy heart. As the business continues to evolve in response to external realities, further structural changes may be required," it added.