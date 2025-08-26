Gameskraft To Not Pursue Legal Action Against Online Money Gaming Ban

Gameskraft will not be pursuing any legal action against the recently enacted Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Bill, 2025, which outlaws all online money games.

The Bengaluru-based gaming major, which has paused all pay-to-play rummy offerings on its platform, said it has "no intention of pursuing any legal challenge to the legislation."

"We fully respect the legislative process and remain committed to operating within the framework of the law.”

Focusing on the road ahead, a spokesperson for the company said "structured internal discussions to chart the road ahead" have been initiated.

The company is also working in close coordination with its auditors, banking partners, and legal advisors to ensure business continuity and regulatory clarity during this transition period, with all regulatory dues cleared.

The statement comes a day after Dream11 stated that it won't be pursuing any legal challenges against the Bill. The Harsh Jain-led company has also piloted a wealth management app, while another gaming platform Winzo has gone ahead with a micro-entertainment platform.

Gameskraft has also been at the centre of a Rs 21,000-crore show-cause notice that was sent to them by the Directorate General of GST Intelligence.