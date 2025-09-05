Gameskraft Files Police Complaint After Profit Falls Due To Unsanctioned Payments

Online gaming firm Gameskraft Technologies Ltd has filed a police complaint against its former CFO for allegedly siphoning off over Rs 231 crore -- whose write-off led to a decline in the company's FY25 net profit.

The Bengaluru-based firm on Friday reported a net profit of Rs 706 crore on a revenue of Rs 4,009 crore in the fiscal year 2024-25 (April 2024 to March 2025). This compared with Rs 947 crore net profit on a revenue of Rs 3,475 crore in the previous year.