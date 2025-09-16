Gameskraft Ex-CFO Ramesh Prabhu Booked For Siphoning Off Rs 250 Crore For F&O Trade

A case has been registered against Ramesh Prabhu, the former chief financial officer of Bengaluru-based online gaming company Gameskraft Technologies, for allegedly diverting company funds into futures and options trading, resulting in a staggering loss of Rs 250 crore.

The Bengaluru City Police filed the case on Sept. 9, following a complaint by Gulshan Yadav, assistant vice-president of Gameskraft, at the Marathahalli police station.

According to the First Information Report accessed by The Indian Express, Prabhu admitted in an email sent on March 5 that he had misused company funds for personal equity and derivatives trading over the last three to four years.

"He further stated that the total loss from such equity F&O trading as per his estimate exceeded Rs 250 crore… These activities were carried out without any disclosure or approval," the FIR notes.

Police reported that Prabhu has been missing since March 1, days before the email was sent. He has not returned to work and remains untraceable.

In his email, Prabhu took full responsibility for the misconduct and insisted that no other current or former employees of the company were aware of his actions.

The company launched a fact-finding review, which discovered that Prabhu had executed unauthorised transactions totalling Rs 231.39 crore between 2019–20 and 2024–25. The FIR further reveals that as a result of this, the company was forced to write off Rs 270.43 crore in its financial statements for FY25.

"The accused closely controlled this particular account and diverted/misappropriated funds through this account for his personal use… without any authorisation," the FIR states.

The Marathahalli police registered a case under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, invoking sections related to criminal breach of trust by employee, cheating, falsification of documents and forgery.

Prabhu, a chartered accountant, had joined Gameskraft in 2018 as CFO. He is also known as the co-founder and former CEO of fintech firm Three Wheels United.