PS5 Gets New Power-Saving-Mode Feature, Ability To Seamlessly Swap Controllers Between Devices

Sony's PlayStation 5 consoles will now have a power-saver feature with the latest software update launch, according to a post on the PlayStation company's website on Wednesday.

The option, which comes with update number 25.06-12.00.00, will be supported for select games, which are compatible with the feature. The feature facilitates users to lower performance elements in the game they are playing in order to save power on their console.

"You can adjust this in Settings > System > Power Saving > Use Power Saver. You can turn this on or off for each supported game," the post said.

The switcher in the control centre will display an icon when the power saver is on and a game that supports the power saver mode is active.

PlayStation also released updates for DualSense wireless controller and the DualSense Edge wireless controller. This update will let players seamlessly switch between a maximum of four devices. The controllers will have a pairing option, doing away with the unwieldy ritual of having to reconnect the controllers manually while switching between consoles, personal computers and cloud-based devices.

It is now possible to pair your controller with multiple devices. You can register up to four devices and switch the device you're connected to using your controller.

Other miscellaneous updates include updating of the DualSense and DualSense Edge wireless controllers, PlayStation VR2 Sense controllers as well as the Access controllers to improve stability.

They also reported improving the messages feature and the usability on some screens. And refining the system software performance and stability.