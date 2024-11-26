Galaxy Surfactants CEO Reiterates Over 6% Volume Growth Guidance For FY25

Galaxy Surfactants' Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer K Natarajan is confident of the company achieving 6–8% volume growth in the ongoing fiscal, driven by revival of demand in the domestic market and improving conditions in the foreign territories.

The manufacturer of specialty chemicals had earlier forecast a 6–8% volume growth for the financial year 2024–25.

In a conversation with NDTV Profit, Natarajan said that the company retains the guidance. “We are still sticking to the 6–8% volume growth guidance and what is built into that is that India starts making a turnaround, although it may not be very dramatic.”