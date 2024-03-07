GAIL, ONGC To Look At Importing Ethane At Shell's Hazira Terminal

Speaking on the occasion, Rajeev Kumar Singhal, Director (Business Development), GAIL said ethane has emerged as a preferred petrochemical precursor in India and development of its import facilities have gained considerable traction. "Definite plans are being formulated to import ethane for domestic petrochemical plant requirements."

Echoing the sentiment, ONGC group general manager and head of petrochemicals Ashok Kumar said going forward, ethane is the fuel of the future as feedstock to Indian petrochemical industry. "India is adding good petchem capacities , and making available viable and affordable ethane is the key for the plans ahead."

The MoU signed on Thursday includes "cooperation with clear focus for developing ethane import facilities after gap assessment in existing Shell Hazira Terminal facilities and usage of existing pipeline routes and facilities. The MoU signed envisages to foster efficiency and swift progress of the shared project by leveraging the combined strengths of all three parties."

The move coincides with the objective towards assessment of existing operational infrastructure, ensuring its sufficiency, operational flexibility and effective management of upstream and downstream uncertainties.