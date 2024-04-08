GAIL India's Market Cap May Double By 2026, Says Morgan Stanley

GAIL (India) Ltd.'s market capital may double by 2026 as the share of natural gas in the country's primary energy mix gains twice over in the current decade, according to Morgan Stanley.

The company is in a "sweet spot", with $7 billion invested in pipeline infrastructure in the past decade and $1 billion in chemicals to profit from India's new growth norm in energy and infrastructure demand, the research firm noted in an April 7 note.

"We see Ebitda doubling and a 13% earnings CAGR in the next three years. Seven stars across divisions are well aligned," the research firm said.

Morgan Stanley has maintained 'overweight' on the stock with a target price of Rs 254 apiece, implying an upside of 33%.

"We expect GAIL's ROCE to reach upwards of 13% from FY25 after remaining below 10% in the past three years," the note said.