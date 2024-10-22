GAIL India Targets New Long-Term LNG Supply Deal Before Year-End

(Bloomberg) --GAIL India Ltd., the nation’s largest gas-pipeline utility, plans to negotiate a new long-term liquefied natural gas deal to meet rising demand.

“Hopefully we will be out very soon in the market for fresh enquiries” about a contract of at least 10 years, Chairman Sandeep Kumar Gupta said in an interview in London. “Before the end of this year this should get finalized.”

India’s gas use is set to grow as the expansion of industries such as chemicals manufacturing gathers pace. Heat waves in recent years have also pushed up LNG demand to fuel power generation for cooling. Importers such as GAIL are hoping a wave of new global supply later this decade will keep a lid on prices.

“We are very sure that our gas demand will be at least double by 2030,” Gupta said in a panel discussion Tuesday. Any LNG supply deal is likely to be for one cargo a month, though import capacity is increasing, he said.