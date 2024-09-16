GAIL-Coal India JV Floats EOI For Coal Gasification Technology For West Bengal Project

The document mentions, "The proposed JV of GAIL & CIL intends to set up an 80,000 NM3/hr synthetic natural gas plant at Eastern Coalfields Ltd in Bardhaman, West Bengal, using the surface coal gasification route."

On Aug. 5, Coal India signed a joint venture agreement with GAIL (India) Limited for this coal-to-SNG plant. The last date for the EoI submission is Oct. 15.