Gadkari Backs Tax Cut For Hybrid Vehicles. Who Stands To Benefit?

The Minister of Road, Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari, recently proposed tax reduction for hybrid vehicles to stimulate adoption in the Indian market, and this may benefit the incumbent players.

Currently, a tax of 28-43% is levied on hybrid vehicles, across variants. The minister has proposed to cut this down to 12%.

A tax cut would reduce prices of hybrid vehicle options in the market, which have seen slower up-take, compared to electric vehicles. Automobile companies like Maruti Suzuki India Ltd., Toyota Kirloskar Motor Pvt. and Honda Cars India Ltd. with presence in the hybrid segment could potentially benefit from the tax.