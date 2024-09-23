G R Infraprojects Secures Rs 904-Crore Metro Construction Contract In Maharashtra

G R Infraprojects Ltd. on Monday emerged as the lowest bidder for a metro construction project worth Rs 904 crore. The project is being undertaken by Maharashtra Metro Rail Corporation Ltd., Nagpur.

The project comprises the design and construction of an elevated metro viaduct with a length of 17.62 km, according to an exchange filing. This also includes a railway span of length 79 m and 100 m.

The engineering, procurement and construction project also includes the design and construction of a six-lane double-decker portion with a vehicular underpass with a length of 1.14 km in Reach-1A of NMRP Phase-2.

The project is to be completed within the time frame of 30 months.

REC Power Development and Consultancy earlier this month handed over a project-specific special purpose vehicle, Tumkur-II REZ Power Transmission Ltd., to G R Infraprojects. The project covers the establishment of a 400/220 kilovolt, 4X500 megavolt-amperes pooling station near Tumkur, Karnataka, and 27.2 km of 400 kilovolt line along with associated works, the statement said.

The stock rose as much as 2.01% during the day to Rs 1,703 apiece on the NSE. It closed 0.21% lower at Rs 1,665.95 per share, compared to a 0.57% advance in the benchmark Nifty 50. It has risen 33.85% in the last 12 months and 47% year-to-date.