G R Infraprojects Recieves Tumkur-II REZ Power Transmission From RECPDCL

The project covers the establishment of 400/220 kilovolt , 4X500 megavolt-amperes pooling station near Tumkur, Karnataka, and 27.2 kilometres of 400 kilovolt line along with associated works, the statement said.

03 Sep 2024, 08:25 PM IST
REC Power Development and Consultancy on Tuesday handed over a project-specific special purpose vehicle, Tumkur-II REZ Power Transmission Ltd, to G R Infraprojects.

G R Infraprojects Ltd. emerged as the transmission service provider through a tariff-based competitive bidding process conducted by RECPDCL - the bid process coordinator, for the development of the above transmission project on a build, own, operate & transfer basis, according to a company statement.

The project is targeted for implementation in 24 months.

RECPDCL, a wholly-owned subsidiary of REC Ltd, has been providing knowledge-based consultancy and expert project implementation services to several state power distribution companies/power departments of states.

The state-owned firm's arm has also been acting as bid process coordinator for inter-state as well as intrastate transmission projects and RE-Bundling projects implemented through tariff-based competitive bidding.

