Financial Year Recap: How Indian Markets Outscored Global Counterparts

Investors' interest in India remains very high, given the increased weightage of the country in MSCI indices, even as the high valuations continue to weigh on sentiments, according to a Citi Research report.

Reasons for a favourable bias on India are secular growth outlook particularly relative to peers, supportive macro, expectation of policy continuity in an election year, financialisation of savings, it said.

However, a lot of investors do struggle with high valuations, resulting in some money staying on the sidelines, Citi Research said.