Future Isn't Just Coded, It's Mined — Anil Agrawal On Why Focus Should Be Beyond AI

He expressed "amazement" that an ancient asset that is gold, is currently outperforming modern technology, which he described as combining "the best of human ability with the power of machines, AI".

While acknowledging the revolutionary potential of artificial intelligence and other new technologies, Agarwal pointed out that technology cannot exist without the materials extracted from the Earth.

"Interestingly, the future is as much about technologies like AI as it is about the resources from below the Earth, not just gold but copper, aluminium, zinc, lithium and many more, all of which are the building blocks of every new technology," he wrote.

