Futile To Predict Blue Sky For Indian Consumer Stocks, Says Motilal Oswal's Gautam Duggad

What is happening with some of these tech platform businesses, particularly at Zomato? They have a food delivery business. Then they have Blinkit and now they're launching a third layer. Is this something quite stunning happening with that landscape, and Zomato in particular?

Gautam Duggad: Zomato, when we initiated last year in April, was at the price of Rs 55. Then, we added it in our model portfolio at Rs 75. We're still holding it as one of our top ideas in the model portfolio. We also raised the target price yesterday (Thursday) after these results to Rs 300. And I thought, that's a decent upside.

But looking at the way the stock is behaving today, pretty soon that upside will be less than 10%. Now, the issue is predicting Blinkit is becoming difficult because they are defying all expectations. If I look at my numbers, you know our DCF based target price is Rs 300 and we are assuming a 75% CAGR for Blinkit and now Blinkit contributes Rs 171 out of that Rs 300 of target price that we have put out. If that 75% number drops to let's say 50% CAGR, which you would recommend, it's still a very decent number. In that case, the target price drops to just Rs 180 and the value of Blinkit comes off from Rs 170 to Rs 100 per share.

So, essentially the upside that we have seen in the last 3–4 quarters is being led by Blinkit, whereas the food delivery business has stabilised now. It's in a steady momentum. The real upside, that you have seen over the last one year or so, has come on the back of phenomenal GOV growth that you have seen in Blinkit.

Our expectation is that it is going to be very difficult to predict some of these numbers for a stock like Zomato on a quarter to quarter basis. So if you're holding it, I would suggest that you keep holding it because it's in uncharted territory right now—both, the business as well as the stock valuation.

Now Zomato, you know, basically if you look at it after today's rise or whatever 17–18%, the market cap is now almost touching Rs 2.5 lakh crore. Incidentally Niraj, because a couple of other consumer companies also reported numbers over the last 3–4 days, this Rs 2-trillion number is becoming a good threshold now. Even Trent crossed Rs 2-lakh-crore market cap the day before yesterday (Wednesday), Varun Beverages crossed Rs 2-lakh-crore market cap a few days back.

These are all companies, which have very different sort of or rather slightly differentiated positioning in their respective core businesses. They are not your typical, plain vanilla simple consumer businesses which have been consistently growing at, whatever 8–10% for the last 15–20 years. These are businesses which are growing at more than 30–40%.

I remember, for Trent, we have been raising earnings estimates for the last three quarters by 15–20% each. It is a stock, which we upgraded just a year-and-a-half back to Rs 800. Today, it is Rs 6,000. So, in consumerism there is a very divergent trend, which is playing out. Wherever there is growth, market is very, very discriminating in terms of the valuations that it is according to them. And wherever the growth is very subpar or normal 8–10%, market is just not interested in looking at them.

You look at Varun Beverages. Three years back, the profit used to be Rs 320 crore. They closed CY 2023 at Rs 2,100 crore profit. Our expectation for the next three years is Rs 4,200 crore profit. So out of nowhere, Varun Beverages, in the last six years has now become a Rs 2 trillion plus kind of a market cap.

So growth is becoming a single-largest differentiator across the Indian consumption space, whether it is staples or whether it is discretionary.