Funding Mix Changing For NBFCs With Focus On Short-Term Borrowing, Says India Ratings

Elevated interest rates and a conducive environment for growth have driven non-banking finance companies to resort to short-term borrowing routes such as commercial papers, reflecting a change in their funding mix, India Ratings and Research said in a report on Wednesday.

The reason why NBFCs are flocking towards the short-term debt market is because the CP curve has significantly steepened in recent months.

Yield on CPs for 0-45 days is around 7.1%, while that for 300 days and above is around 8%. This is in comparison to a 6.45% rate for 91-day Treasury-Bills and 6.55% for 364-day T-Bills.

What the rating agency finds encouraging is that this trend is taking place among high-rated NBFCs, whose papers are generally rated AAA and AA+.

“...High-rated entities are borrowing incrementally through short-tenor CPs as bank borrowing has become expensive in comparison to the rates palatable to capital market participants," Karan Gupta, head and director financial institutions at India Ratings said.