FSSAI Instructs Milk Sellers To Remove 'A1','A2' Claims From Packaging

The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India instructed food businesses, including e-commerce platforms, to eliminate 'A1' and 'A2' claims from milk and milk product packaging on Thursday, deeming such labels misleading.

FSSAI's directive follows a review that revealed the A1 and A2 distinction pertains to the type of beta-casein protein in milk. However, this classification is not acknowledged by current FSSAI regulations.

The authority emphasised that food business operators must remove these claims from their products. E-commerce sites are also required to immediately remove these claims from their listings.

Companies have a six-month period to use up existing pre-printed labels, with no extensions allowed beyond this timeframe, according to the directive.

The A1 and A2 milk differentiation is based on variations in beta-casein protein linked to different cow breeds.

The regulator emphasised strict compliance with this directive.

Welcoming the order, Parag Milk Foods Chairman Devendra Shah said the FSSAI order is a step in the right direction.

"A1 and A2 are the categories developed by marketing gimmicks. ...It's essential that we eliminate misleading claims that can misinform consumers," he said in a separate statement.

The A1 or A2 milk product category never existed, and globally, this trend is also fading away, he said, adding that the FSSAI’s clarification supports this broader understanding.The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India instructed food businesses, including e-commerce platforms, to eliminate 'A1' and 'A2' claims from milk and milk product packaging on Thursday, deeming such labels misleading.

FSSAI's directive follows a review that revealed the A1 and A2 distinction pertains to the type of beta-casein protein in milk. However, this classification is not acknowledged by current FSSAI regulations.

The authority emphasised that food business operators must remove these claims from their products. E-commerce sites are also required to immediately remove these claims from their listings.

Companies have a six-month period to use up existing pre-printed labels, with no extensions allowed beyond this timeframe, according to the directive.

The A1 and A2 milk differentiation is based on variations in beta-casein protein linked to different cow breeds.

The regulator emphasised strict compliance with this directive.

Welcoming the order, Parag Milk Foods Chairman Devendra Shah said the FSSAI order is a step in the right direction.

"A1 and A2 are the categories developed by marketing gimmicks. ...It's essential that we eliminate misleading claims that can misinform consumers," he said in a separate statement.

The A1 or A2 milk product category never existed, and globally, this trend is also fading away, he said, adding that the FSSAI’s clarification supports this broader understanding.

(With Inputs From PTI)