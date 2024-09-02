FSIB Recommends Rama Mohan Rao Amara As New Managing Director Of SBI

The Financial Services Institutions Bureau on Monday recommended Rama Mohan Rao Amara for the post of Managing Director at the State Bank of India.

Amara, currently the Deputy Managing Director of SBI, will fill the role vacated by CS Setty, who was promoted as SBI Chairman.

The FSIB, after interviewing nine candidates, highlighted Amara's performance, experience, and qualifications as the main reasons for their endorsement.

Amara's appointment will mark the fourth Managing Director for SBI. The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, will make the final decision.

FSIB is led by Bhanu Pratap Sharma, former secretary of the Department of Personnel and Training. The bureau also includes Animesh Chauhan, former chairman and MD of Oriental Bank of Commerce; Deepak Singhal, ex-executive director of the RBI; and Shailendra Bhandari, former MD of ING Vysya Bank.

