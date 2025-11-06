From Taj To Ginger: IHCL Brands Now Stand On Their Own As Demand Outpaces Supply

Indian Hotels Company Ltd. Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer Puneet Chhatwal said the group has now delivered 14 straight quarters of strong performance, in line with its market guidance. In addition, he added that the Brands have gained independence and are standing on its own.

The company’s sustained growth, he said, is driven by a combination of strong demand, margin expansion through its asset-light model, and the independent strength of its diversified brands.

“Demand continues to outpace supply,” Chhatwal noted, adding that this fundamental imbalance in the hospitality market has underpinned the company’s consistent topline growth and profitability.

He highlighted that IHCL’s fee-based growth strategy—anchored in management contracts and asset-light expansion—has worked well for margin improvement. “Our not-like-for-like growth has been working very well for us in terms of margin expansion because it's mostly based on a fee-based model,” he said.

The company has also benefitted from its comprehensive asset and brand management strategy, with significant investments in renovations, digital initiatives, and artificial intelligence. “Each of our brands now stands on its own feet—no longer dependent on the Taj. Each business contributes depending on its life cycle, with Taj continuing to lead,” Chhatwal added.

Ginger, the group’s budget brand, is growing rapidly and is now approaching Rs 1,000 crore in topline, up sharply from under Rs 300 crore seven to eight years ago.