From Reliance To Unilever, Firms Worry About Low Consumer Demand In India

Consumer companies in India making everything from soaps to cars are sounding the alarm: the urban middle class spending has been languishing for over a year as inflation and unemployment weigh on sentiment.

At least seven of India’s largest companies, including Reliance Industries Ltd.’s retail arm and consumer bellwether Hindustan Unilever Ltd., have flagged softer consumption demand and a challenging operating environment in their earnings for the July to September period.

Urban demand growth has been trending down for five quarters, data from Kantar Worldpanel shows. And the sense of unease around this is spreading.