From ONGC, Oil India To RIL: Why Shares Of Upstream Oil Companies Surged

ONGC announced successful production at its deep-water KG-DWN-98/2 Block on Jan. 7. The company anticipates the block to produce 45,000 barrels of oil per day. With the commencement of production at the block, the company expects to achieve its production target of around 1.5 million metric tonne of oil and 2 million cubic metres of gas, it said in an analyst meeting on Nov. 15, 2023.

With respect to Reliance Industries, not only do the retail and upstream segments have positive factors working in their favour, but the conglomerate's telecom business is expected to benefit as it sees market share gains and tarrif hikes, as per a BofA Securites' note on Jan. 3.