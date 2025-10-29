From Milan To Mumbai: Reliance Brands Signs Deal To Bring MAX&Co To India

Italian fashion brand MAX&Co. is all set to make its India debut in the initial part of 2026 after it entered into a long-term master franchise agreement with Reliance Brands Ltd. on Wednesday, as per a media release by the company.

MAX&Co. was founded in 1986 and is a part of the Max Mara Fashion Group, one of the largest fashion houses and the first Italian clothing company and is known for designed, quality-driven contemporary clothing pieces. It is distributed online and in over 400 stores worldwide.

As per the release, the first store of the brand will open in the financial capital of the country, and later sprinkle a touch of Tuscany throughout major metropolitan cities across the sub-continent. Further, the store will showcase the full offering from the brand, including apparel, accessories and their seasonal '&Co.llaboration' capsules.

Speaking about the partnership MAX&Co. Brand Divisional Director Giulia Prezioso Maramotti said, "We are pleased to join forces with Reliance Brands, whose strong experience in building and nurturing global premium brands makes them an ideal match for MAX&Co. in the region".

She added that India as a market shares the brand's passion for creativity, style, and self-expression and portrays a vibrant and forward-thinking atmosphere.