From Milan To Mumbai: Reliance Brands Signs Deal To Bring MAX&Co To India
MAX&Co. is a part of the Max Mara Fashion Group, one of the largest fashion houses and the first Italian clothing company and is known for designed, quality-driven contemporary clothing pieces.
Italian fashion brand MAX&Co. is all set to make its India debut in the initial part of 2026 after it entered into a long-term master franchise agreement with Reliance Brands Ltd. on Wednesday, as per a media release by the company.
MAX&Co. was founded in 1986 and is a part of the Max Mara Fashion Group, one of the largest fashion houses and the first Italian clothing company and is known for designed, quality-driven contemporary clothing pieces. It is distributed online and in over 400 stores worldwide.
As per the release, the first store of the brand will open in the financial capital of the country, and later sprinkle a touch of Tuscany throughout major metropolitan cities across the sub-continent. Further, the store will showcase the full offering from the brand, including apparel, accessories and their seasonal '&Co.llaboration' capsules.
Speaking about the partnership MAX&Co. Brand Divisional Director Giulia Prezioso Maramotti said, "We are pleased to join forces with Reliance Brands, whose strong experience in building and nurturing global premium brands makes them an ideal match for MAX&Co. in the region".
She added that India as a market shares the brand's passion for creativity, style, and self-expression and portrays a vibrant and forward-thinking atmosphere.
(Image: Press release)
"Our future mission is to inspire a new community of women who live with confidence, curiosity, and a cool, modern attitude", Maramotti stated.
The motto of the Italian brand is "together, we inspire and ignite the creative spark in everyone", which aligns with its mantra of 'style-over-trends' and its target consumer base of women have an affliction for modern luxury fashion.
About Reliance Brands
Reliance Brands is a subsidiary of Reliance Retail Ventures Ltd. and was established in 2007. Its portfolio today includes big names such as Armani Exchange, Armani Caffe, Balenciaga, Bally, Bottega Veneta, Brooks Brothers, Burberry, Tiffany & Co., Valentino, Versace, Diesel, Hugo Boss, Jimmy Choo, and so on.
RBL currently operates over 1,590 stores across India, including standalone stores and shop-in-shops and has international partnerships across 13 countries. The company has also invested in leading Indian designer labels and made key global acquisitions, including Hamleys, the world’s oldest toy retailer.