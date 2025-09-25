From Japan's PayPay To Lay's Pack QRs, Paytm's Growth Hacks Shared By Venture Capitalist

Paytm parent One97 Communications Ltd. founder Vijay Shekhar Sharma has long shared the fintech's unorthodox journey, but a recent post by venture capitalist Deedy Das has reignited interest in the company's early stories, shedding light on how unconventional growth hacks helped shape India's largest digital payments platform.

Das recounted an episode when Sharma, grappling with a financial crunch, sold 40% of Paytm for just $17,000 to repay a loan. That same stake would later be worth more than $100 million, illustrating both the high-stakes environment in which the company was built and the long-term value of early ownership.

Sharma also revealed Paytm's inadvertent role in creating PayPay in Japan, now one of that country's largest digital payment systems. While the project demonstrated Paytm's technical edge, the company ultimately focused on the Indian market, choosing depth over international expansion at a critical juncture.