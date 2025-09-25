From Japan's PayPay To Lay's Pack QRs, Paytm's Growth Hacks Shared By Venture Capitalist
Paytm parent One97 Communications Ltd. founder Vijay Shekhar Sharma has long shared the fintech's unorthodox journey, but a recent post by venture capitalist Deedy Das has reignited interest in the company's early stories, shedding light on how unconventional growth hacks helped shape India's largest digital payments platform.
Das recounted an episode when Sharma, grappling with a financial crunch, sold 40% of Paytm for just $17,000 to repay a loan. That same stake would later be worth more than $100 million, illustrating both the high-stakes environment in which the company was built and the long-term value of early ownership.
Sharma also revealed Paytm's inadvertent role in creating PayPay in Japan, now one of that country's largest digital payment systems. While the project demonstrated Paytm's technical edge, the company ultimately focused on the Indian market, choosing depth over international expansion at a critical juncture.
Another example of Paytm's creative thinking came in the form of QR codes on Coca-Cola bottles and Lay's packets, allowing customers to scan and redeem Rs 15. This low-cost, high-impact campaign brought millions of users onto the platform, proving that everyday consumer touchpoints could be leveraged for rapid adoption.
Sharing a photograph with Sharma, Das called him a "legendary" and "OG Indian internet entrepreneur," writing on X, "I met the billionaire founder of PayTM and he shared some of the best startup stories I've ever heard."
Born in Aligarh in 1978, Sharma founded One97 Communications in 2000 and launched Paytm in 2010, steadily turning it into a household name and a cornerstone of India's digital finance ecosystem.
Das, who joined Menlo Ventures after stints at Google, Facebook, and Glean, was promoted to partner within 18 months, according to Business Insider.